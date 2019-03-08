Revealed - the top 10 speeders caught by police in past year

Police tracking speeding motorists during a crackdown in Norfolk. PIC: Submitted. Archant

A motorist caught driving at almost 150mph clocked up the highest speed recorded in the county over the past year.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard. Byline: Sonya Duncan Chief Inspector Kris Barnard. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Figures released by Norfolk Police reveal the county's top ten speeders all topped 120mph between August 2018 and August this year, with David Williams, 42, topping the charts.

He was caught by police driving at 146mph in a BMW on the A47 at Terrington St John shortly before 3.50pm on May 11 this year.

Williams, of Cholmondeley Way, West Winch, near King's Lynn, was banned from driving for 56 days when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month having previously admitted the offence. He was also fined £520, ordered to pay a £52 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

He told the court he was "really sorry" and "shouldn't have been going that fast".

The Norfolk force has provided details of the 10 highest speeding offences recorded in Norfolk in the past year.

All 10 speeds are in excess of 120mph with the lowest being 127mph which was clocked on the A1270 Northern Distributor Road at Hellesdon and the second highest being 145mph which was recorded on the A47 at Dereham.

Liam Lambert, 34, of Norwich Road, Besthorpe, has been charged with driving at 145mph in a Lamborghini Aventador on the A47 at Dereham on May 14 this year and is due to appear before city magistrates next month charged with speeding and failing to provide the identity of the driver.

Other high speeds recorded, include 136mph by motorists on the A47 at Terrington St John and on the A47 at North Tuddenham, 135mph on the A47 at Trowse, 132mph on the A11 at Spooner Row and 131mph on the A1270 at Sprowston.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard from Norfolk Police warned that speeding was one of the 'fatal four' offences making you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision.

He said: "We continuously review our pro-active patrols based on collision and incident data which means we can target the most vulnerable locations.

"The faster you are travelling, the less time you will have to react to unforeseen hazards. Speed limits are in place for a reason; to reduce casualties and keep the roads safe for everyone."

Top 10 speeds recorded by police in Suffolk

Police in Suffolk have also revealed the top 10 speeders over the past 12 months.

The top speed recorded by police in the county in the past 12 months, according a Freedom of Information (FoI) request, was 130mph on the A14 at Newmarket.

Police also recorded 126mph on the A12 at East Bergholt with the next highest speed being 120mph on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds.

The lowest speed in the top 10 was 114mph.

Three motorists were found to hit this speed, on the A12 at Pettistree, the A14 at Exning and the A12 at East Bergholt.

There were also speeds of 119mph, 117mph and 115mph.