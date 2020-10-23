Man hurt in brawl between group of men near cemetery
PUBLISHED: 12:01 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 23 October 2020
A man suffered head injuries in a brawl that broke out in the early hours in a coastal town.
Police said the disturbance happened in Hunstanton at around 1.05am on Tuesday.
A small group of men, believed to be in their 30s, were involved in the brawl on Waveney Road, near to the cemetery entrance.
One man suffered minor injuries to his head as a result of the fight.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information.
Witnesses should contact Sgt Anne Curtis, at Hunstanton police, on 101 quoting crime reference 36/73923/20.
