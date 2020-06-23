Arrest after group fight at town supermarket

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A man has been arrested after a fight thought to have involved weapons broke out at a Lidl store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Lidl on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham at 7pm on Monday night to reports of a fight involving up to 20 people. Norfolk police said it was thought to have involved weapons.

Specialist officers were deployed to the scene, however they could not find anyone involved.

You may also want to watch:

Following enquiries officers have now arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the incident.

Officers believe the fight involved weapons including knives and a pellet gun.

Staff at the store said the fight had started in North Walsham Memorial Park and spilled over into the area.

Police have now confirmed the fight spilled over, with the group fleeing in separate directions.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact DS Darren Reade at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 365 of Monday, June 22.