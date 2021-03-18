Fifth teen appears in court after Norwich stabbing

Published: 3:17 PM March 18, 2021

Another teenager has appeared in court following a stabbing at Aylmer Tower in Mile Cross.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The teen, who has also been charged with money laundering, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 18.

It comes after police were called to Aylmer Tower, Lefroy Road, at 3.15pm on February 23 following reports that a teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group of teenagers.

Allan Moss, aged 18, of Woodside Road, Norwich and Solomon Oguidi, 18, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich, together with two teenage boys have already appeared in court on GBH charges.

All five defendants will now appear at Norwich Crown Court on March 25.

Two other teenagers who were on police bail, have been released with no further action taken against them.