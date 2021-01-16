Fiat 500 thought to be stolen found crashed into wall

Published: 8:15 AM January 16, 2021

Police found a crashed Fiat 500 on Ford Street in Thetford - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police found a car suspected to have been stolen crashed into a wall and abandoned.

Officers discovered the grey Fiat 500 on Ford Street, Thetford, shortly before 3am on Sunday morning (January 10) morning.

A wall at a property on Old Market Street was damaged significantly in the crash.

Nobody was inside when police found the car, which is thought to have been stolen.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who saw happened.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting reference number 36/1898/21.