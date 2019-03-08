Ferrari driver on the road without number plate pulled over by police

A Ferrari with no number plate was stopped by police. PIC: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter. Archant

A Ferrari was pulled over by police after it had no number-plate.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) made the stop after they spotted the Italian sports car on the A12 at Copdock with no front number-plate.

Following the stop officers also noticed that the rear number-plate was illegal too.

The motorist was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) which will be submitted to the Central Ticket Office (CTO) who will make a decision as to whether the motorist will face driver education courses, fixed penalties or court summons.

Officers publicised the stop on social media tweeting: "PHQRPU stopped this #Ferrari after it was seen on the #A12 #Copdock with something missing from the front - no need for an emoji on this tweet! TOR issued for the number-plate offences, @DVLAgovuk also informed as the rear plate was illegal too. #Pc1202 #Pc1888".