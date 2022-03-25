Drink driving arrest after village crash

A female has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Barningham. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a breathalyser showed 108 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath following a crash in a west Suffolk village.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed on Twitter on Friday (March 25) morning that it had attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Barningham.

Female has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after single vehicle collision in #Barningham providing roadside sample of 108ugs! Thankyou to @IxworthFireSFRS for assistance with making the vehicle safe. Female will be charged to court once sober #fatalfour #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/6aETEXqgKO — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 25, 2022

Ixworth Fire Station assisted officers in making the vehicle safe.

The female will be charged to court once sober.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

