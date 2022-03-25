Drink driving arrest after village crash
Published: 7:09 AM March 25, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a breathalyser showed 108 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath following a crash in a west Suffolk village.
Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed on Twitter on Friday (March 25) morning that it had attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Barningham.
Ixworth Fire Station assisted officers in making the vehicle safe.
The female will be charged to court once sober.
