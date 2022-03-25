News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink driving arrest after village crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:09 AM March 25, 2022
A female has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Barningham.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a breathalyser showed 108 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath following a crash in a west Suffolk village.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed on Twitter on Friday (March 25) morning that it had attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Barningham.

Ixworth Fire Station assisted officers in making the vehicle safe.

The female will be charged to court once sober.

