Search

Advanced search

Firearm seized along with 330 cannabis plants in Felthorpe

PUBLISHED: 10:46 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:47 20 December 2018

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Two men remain in custody today following the discovery of hundreds of cannabis plants in Felthorpe.

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk PoliceCannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

A firearm, hydroponics equipment and more than 330 plants were found at a property on Brands Lane on Wednesday morning.

Officers also executed warrants at two properties on Dog Lane in Horsford, but no items were seized, police said.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 50s, have been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Norfolk police said they both remain in custody at this time.

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk PoliceCannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

On Monday evening, officers also attended an outbuilding in Mill Lane at approximately 9pm and found around 500 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

The haul is estimated to be worth around £200,000.

Officers had descended on Felthorpe already this year, where they found more than 4,000 plants at an abandoned garden centre on Holt Road.

Police had been directed to the building by a dog walker who smelled cannabis.

Plants were being grown in a number of old sheds and greenhouses - siphoning off electricity in the process - which raised the suspicions of the landowner.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Michael Bailey: Mixing, proving, delivering – why Max is leading the Norwich City way

From left Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell have led the new wave of Norwich City talent breaking through from the club's Colney academy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road blocked following mutli-vehicle crash

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists