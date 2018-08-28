Search

Five hundred cannabis plants worth £200,000 uncovered in Felthorpe outbuilding

PUBLISHED: 14:45 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 18 December 2018

Some of the cannabis found in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have discovered hundreds of cannabis plants in Felthorpe.

Officers attended an outbuilding in Mill Lane, Felthorpe, at approximately 9pm on Monday and found around 500 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

The haul is estimated to be worth around £200,000.

A seal has put in place at the address and is expected to remain until Friday.

No arrests have been made.

Officers are at the early stages of their investigation and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or have information to contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote CAD reference 456 of 17 December 2018.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

