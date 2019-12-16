Search

Advanced search

'I don't feel safe' - woman's fear after partner's car is vandalised

PUBLISHED: 06:16 17 December 2019

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

Archant

A woman has slammed the actions of a vandal who has left her feeling unsafe in her own home.

Dereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky BowmanDereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky Bowman

Becky Bowman was asleep at her flat in Stammers Yard, Dereham, when she was awoken by a series of crashing noises in the early hours of Saturday (December 14) morning.

With her partner, Scott Buck, the pair looked outside and saw a man smashing the windows of his Vauxhall Astra VXR.

After calling out, Mr Buck sped downstairs to confront the man but he had already run out of sight.

Dereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky BowmanDereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky Bowman

It follows a spate of vandalism in Diss and Harleston over the weekend, which saw several vehicles damaged seemingly at random.

Miss Bowman, who works as a health care assistant, says the incident has left her shaken up and anxious of further attacks.

"I don't feel safe now," said the 23-year-old. "I've never known anything like this to happen here before.

Dereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky BowmanDereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky Bowman

You may also want to watch:

"We were scared because we're in a private area and it's only a tiny little car park. You don't really expect it to happen on your own driveway so it's having a huge effect on me.

"My partner's self-employed and relies on his car to get to work. It's Christmas, which should be a time when Scott is spending money on presents for his little boy instead of getting his car fixed."

Dereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky BowmanDereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky Bowman

Following the incident, Miss Bowman immediately called Norfolk police and officers with sniffer dogs arrived within minutes.

A dog followed a scent in the direction of Dereham town centre, before the scent was lost.

Despite the distressing impact of her experience, Miss Bowman is now determined to warn others in the community.

She added: "Initially we wondered whether it was targeted, but when I put it on social media loads of people were saying it had happened to them recently, including in Scarning and Beetley.

"I want to raise as much awareness as I can in the Dereham area. I'd encourage everyone to get cameras so we can catch people like this."

Norfolk police said all lines of enquiry in investigating the criminal damage had been exhausted, including CCTV, house-to-house enquiries, forensic opportunities and witnesses.

A spokesman added: "Should further information come forward, this would be reviewed."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person and dog rescued after heavy flooding

Flooding at the Welney Washes in November 2019. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Investigation into ‘shocking’ conditions at Norfolk’s largest duck farm

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Suspected drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with lorry

A suspected drink-driver collided with a lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Norwich scientists given £100,000 to find new ways to stop spread of breast cancer

Dr Stephen Robinson working in his lab at the UEA, who has just been awarded £100,000 to fund his research by Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Denise Bradley

Millions of pounds for Anglia Square revamp is hanging in the balance

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Grieving mum’s plea to doctors after six-year-old son dies

Caption: The Hall family, Bryan, Charlie, Georgie and Ollie. Photo: Georgie Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists