'I don't feel safe' - woman's fear after partner's car is vandalised

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman Archant

A woman has slammed the actions of a vandal who has left her feeling unsafe in her own home.

Dereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky Bowman Dereham resident Becky Bowman has hit out at vandals who damaged her partner's Vauxhall Astra VXR. Picture: Becky Bowman

Becky Bowman was asleep at her flat in Stammers Yard, Dereham, when she was awoken by a series of crashing noises in the early hours of Saturday (December 14) morning.

With her partner, Scott Buck, the pair looked outside and saw a man smashing the windows of his Vauxhall Astra VXR.

After calling out, Mr Buck sped downstairs to confront the man but he had already run out of sight.

It follows a spate of vandalism in Diss and Harleston over the weekend, which saw several vehicles damaged seemingly at random.

Miss Bowman, who works as a health care assistant, says the incident has left her shaken up and anxious of further attacks.

"I don't feel safe now," said the 23-year-old. "I've never known anything like this to happen here before.

"We were scared because we're in a private area and it's only a tiny little car park. You don't really expect it to happen on your own driveway so it's having a huge effect on me.

"My partner's self-employed and relies on his car to get to work. It's Christmas, which should be a time when Scott is spending money on presents for his little boy instead of getting his car fixed."

Following the incident, Miss Bowman immediately called Norfolk police and officers with sniffer dogs arrived within minutes.

A dog followed a scent in the direction of Dereham town centre, before the scent was lost.

Despite the distressing impact of her experience, Miss Bowman is now determined to warn others in the community.

She added: "Initially we wondered whether it was targeted, but when I put it on social media loads of people were saying it had happened to them recently, including in Scarning and Beetley.

"I want to raise as much awareness as I can in the Dereham area. I'd encourage everyone to get cameras so we can catch people like this."

Norfolk police said all lines of enquiry in investigating the criminal damage had been exhausted, including CCTV, house-to-house enquiries, forensic opportunities and witnesses.

A spokesman added: "Should further information come forward, this would be reviewed."