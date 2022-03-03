Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A father accused of murdering his baby daughter has accepted she died from injuries caused by a "violent" resuscitative shake he performed on her - but insisted he intended her no harm.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court after denying murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty.

The prosecution asserts she died as a result of a "non-accidental injury" inflicted by her father, while her mother, Carly, 36, is accused of allowing the death to occur and a charge of cruelty.

Paramedics found Eleanor "very pale, floppy and lethargic" after being called to the couple’s home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, on December 18, 2019.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke's where she died two days later from a catastrophic brain injury consistent with being hit to the side of the head, as well as being shaken.

Giving evidence on Thursday (March 2) the defendant told defence barrister Sally O'Neill QC, he now took responsibility for causing his daughter's death but never intended it to happen.

Easey said after returning home with Eleanor on December 18 2019 - having taken his wife to work - his daughter "slipped" out of his grip while he was feeding her and she hit her head.

He told the court he put Eleanor in her baby bouncer and later found her slumped in the chair.

He said he picked her up and "jiggled" her "to wake her up", before performing CPR after finding she had stopped breathing.

Miss O'Neill asked Easey to describe the shake.

He said: "It was quite a violent shake I would say."

Miss O'Neill asked: "Did you at any stage intend to cause any harm to Eleanor by doing that?"

He said he did not and had thought "I've got to get her breathing, I've got to get her breathing - that's what I tried to do".

Easey was asked what his position was now in terms of taking responsibility for Eleanor's death.

He said: "I take responsibility for Eleanor's death on the basis I shook her in a resuscitative way.

"I shook her beyond the means I should've done."

He said he had come to that conclusion based on hearing "the medical professionals" during the course of the trial.

Miss O'Neill said: "Do you now accept that you're responsible for causing the injuries to Eleanor which ultimately led to her death?"

Easey said he did but, at the time, had not intended to cause his daughter really serious injury or kill her.

Miss O'Neill said: "Did you intend to cause her some harm?"

He replied: "I intended to cause no harm to Eleanor."

When asked if he had previously been aware he had caused injuries to Eleanor, he said he was not but did accept in his handling of her he was "rough at times and may have caused them accidentally".

Miss O'Neill asked whether he accepted he might have caused injuries to Eleanor accidentally and he agreed he might have but insisted at no stage did he intend to cause any injuries to his daughter.

He said: "I was never aware any injuries had been caused to her. If I was I would've taken her straight to the doctors of the hospital."

The jury heard that after performing CPR on Eleanor he held her and cuddled her for up to an hour and a half before calling 999.

He said he had been saying "please come on, please don't die Eleanor" and had failed to call emergency services earlier as he had been in a "panic".

Easey said: "I was scared Eleanor was going to die.

"It was all my fault because I should've paid more attention to Eleanor

"I shouldn't have taken my attention away from her."

He said he "felt a failure as a father" as it had happened "on my watch".

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.