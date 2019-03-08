Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

The father of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and stamped on in a gang attack in Norwich has today thanked those who came to his aid following the brutal assault.

The teenager, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday.

His father, who does not want to be named, said he and the rest of the boy’s family “wanted to thank all the people that helped my son until the paramedics arrived” as well as those that have supported him since and those that have come forward with information.

The boy’s father had been at home at the time but “got a phone call from a girl who said he had just been stabbed and needed to get to hospital”.

He said: “She was hysterical. I could hear sirens and there was a lot of screaming and crying.

“He was stabbed in the back and then he was on the floor.

“They came back to him again and stabbed him and stamped on him and they stabbed him again. He was stabbed on three separate occasions.

“They just went for him. He didn’t stand a chance.”

He said if he had been stabbed a couple of inches higher he could have been killed and praised the emergency services for everything they have done for his son, who is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, have now been arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack.

The three suspects, all from the Norwich area, have since been released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.

Det Insp Chris Burgess, from Norwich CID, whose team is leading the enquiry, urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

He said: “This was a very nasty assault which has understandably caused concern in the local community and increased patrols will take place over the next few days to offer some reassurance.”

Anyone with information about the Mountbatten Drive incident should contact at Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.