Man charged with murder of 19-year-old daughter

Lauren Malt, who has been named by fiends and family as the young woman who died after she was hit y a car in West Winch on Sunday night - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A man has been charged with the murder of his 19-year-old daughter who died after she was hit by a car.

Nigel Malt, of Lynn Road, King’s Lynn, faces the charge in connection with the death of daughter Lauren Malt, who was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in the town, on Sunday night (January 23).

She was taken there after being involved in a collision on Leete Way, a cul de sac in the nearby village of West Winch.

Police carried out house-to-house enquiries after the 19-year-old died following a car crash in West Winch. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Officers had been called to the scene shortly before 7.30pm after reports of a disturbance and that a woman had been hit by a car.

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out today (January 25) established the preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.

Enquiries on the night of the incident led to officers arresting Nigel Malt at the hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned by detectives before being charged with murder.

He is set to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on the morning of Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to Ms Malt. On the EDP's Facebook page, Sheila Ruddell said: "My Beautiful Granddaughter is going to be missed."

Friend Sarah Jayne Duncan added: "She was a lovely girl."

Kaiya-j Eglen posted on social media: "You my dear angel meant the world to me and I'm so sorry you're gone. I can't get my head round it. My rock. My little bean."

Dylan Cooper added: "She was truly one of a kind and will be missed by so many. Such a wonderful, caring young person taken from us too soon."

Anyone who believes they may have information relevant to the inquiry can contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Redmere.