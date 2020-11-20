Norwich father and son to stand trial after they denied drugs offences

St Benedicts Street, Norwich.; PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A father and son are to stand trial after they both denied drugs offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glen Briggs, 59, and his son Sean Briggs, 31, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court having both been charged with possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

On Wednesday, November 18, Glen Briggs, of St Benedict’s Street, Norwich, pleaded not guilty to possessing a wrap of diamorphine on January 15 this year and also denied another charge of possessing cannabis on the same date.

Sean Briggs, also from St Benedict’s Street, Norwich, also pleaded not guilty to having a wrap of diamorphine on January 15 this year and also denied a second charge of possessing cannabis on the same date.

Both defendants, who were represented by Dave Foulkes, will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on March 16 next year.

They were both granted bail until their trial in Yarmouth next year.