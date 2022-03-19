The A146 at Framingham Pigot where a motorcyclist was killed in a three vehicle crash in January 2022. - Credit: Google

Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash at Framingham Pigot earlier this year.

The crash happened on the A146 shortly before 12.30pm on January 27.

The collision involved three vehicles, a motorbike, a Vauxhall Combo van and a Ford Transit van.

Emergency services attended and despite treatment the rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Officers are keen to trace the drivers of two vehicles that had been travelling on the A146 towards Loddon around the time of the collision.

Both were seen to make a right turn into Newarch Lane, a narrow county lane at the crossroads junction of the A146 and Sallow Lane.

The crash happened behind these vehicles and officers believe the drivers could be important witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact PC Nic Metcalf in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 quoting reference NC-27012022-160.