Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

PUBLISHED: 07:59 16 December 2018

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A female driver who was stopped by police and caught trying to hide drugs in her bra has been arrested.

Police officers initially stopped the driver after she was seen driving erratically in the Woolpit area of Stowmarket during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman tested positive for Cocaine but was then also found to be in possession of suspected Class A drugs which she had tried to hide from officers in her bra.

She was subsequently arrested.

Taking to social media to share news of the arrest Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team tweeted: “A vehicle was stopped in the @PoliceStow area of #Woolpit due to its erratic driving. The driver was arrested after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK for Cocaine. She was also found in possession of suspected Class A drugs which she tried to hide in her bra.”

