Burger King worker in court for park attack

PUBLISHED: 13:02 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 13 November 2019

Jorden Hamling was in court for an attack on a man at Chapelfield Gardens Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Burger King worker who carried out an attack in a popular park has received a community order.

Jorden Hamling, 27, of Thorpe Road in Norwich, admitted to assaulting someone he knew in the city's Chapelfield Gardens on September 19, 2018, at 12.30pm

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he received a community order of 80 hours unpaid work and a £250 compensation bill.

Reading out the victim impact statement, prosecutor Robyn Khan said: "Jorden launched towards me and grabbed me by my neck."

The victim suffered a sub-conjuctival haemorrhage and has experienced vision problems since.

Representing himself, Hamling said he put the victim in a headlock, rather than grabbing him by the throat.

He added the victim had been turning people against him but said: "It doesn't excuse what I did to him. I have turned my life around."

