Hunt continues for thieves who stole car as motorist was in takeaway

A car was stolen from London Road South, after the motorist went into a nearby restaurant. Picture: Google Images Archant

Investigations are continuing after a car was stolen while the motorist had briefly left the vehicle to go into a fast food restaurant.

Thieves are still being sought after a silver coloured Vauxhall Corsa was stolen while the driver was in a fast food takeaway in Lowestoft.

The vehicle had been parked and left unattended temporarily in London Road South, Kirkley while the driver went into the nearby Chick-King Kebab fast food restaurant.

The theft happened about 1am on Wednesday, February 26.

At the time of the incident, a police spokesman said: “The driver left the car for a short period of time, during which the vehicle was stolen.

“The vehicle was then seen being driven into Waterloo Road.”

With police inquiries ongoing, anyone who witnessed the theft of the vehicle, knows of its whereabouts or saw any suspicious behaviour should call Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/12049/20, on 101.