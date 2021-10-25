Chainsaw and 10 horse saddles stolen in burglary
Published: 8:42 AM October 25, 2021
- Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Farm equipment including 10 horse saddles, horse clippers and a chainsaw have been stolen from a farm in Mulbarton.
The burglary happened between 6pm on Tuesday, October 19, and 9am Wednesday, October 20.
The suspect broke into several outbuildings at the Norwich Road farm and stole the large amount of equipment.
Norfolk police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Paul Gardiner on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77903/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
