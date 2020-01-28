Search

Advanced search

Fan who threw coin at Norwich match escapes football grounds ban

PUBLISHED: 17:20 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 28 January 2020

Todd Cantwell of Norwich has a shot on goal that is well saved by Dean Henderson of Sheffield United who celebrates his moment with the Sheffield United fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell of Norwich has a shot on goal that is well saved by Dean Henderson of Sheffield United who celebrates his moment with the Sheffield United fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

An away fan has escaped a football ban after admitting throwing a coin at Carrow Road before Norwich's Premier League clash with Sheffield United.

George Wilkins, 19, was among the away fans at Carrow Road during City's 2-1 defeat to The Blades on December 8 last year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that prior to the match Wilkins was "seen to throw something in the crowd" which was caught on CCTV.

Emma Wright, prosecuting, said the police officer monitoring CCTV at the game alerted an officer who went and arrested the defendant.

Miss Wright said Wilkins made full admissions in interview and said he "threw a coin on the air" and had been "acting like an idiot".

She said he told officers he did not know why he did it but knew he was in the wrong.

Wilkins, from Sheffield, appeared before city magistrates on Tuesday (January 28) when he pleaded guilty to the offence of throwing a missile.

Representing himself in court Wilkins said: "It was just an act of stupidity.

"I was just with the wrong sort of people.

You may also want to watch:

"They were just trying to make an idiot of me.

"I threw it up in the air."

Following his conviction the prosecution applied for a three-year football banning order - which, if imposed, would have prohibited him from attending any football matches in England or Wales for the next three years.

But Richard Mann, who represented Wilkins in regard to the application for a banning order, opposed the order.

He said if there was anyone who was not going to cause problems at a football match in the future then it would be this defendant.

Mr Mann said Wilkins, who was a massive football fan and followed his team home and away, had no previous convictions for violence.

He said his family was very upset by his involvement in the offence but insisted Wilkins would not "follow the flock" and get involved in this sort of thing again.

Wilkins was fined £170 for the offence and ordered to pay £85 costs as well as a £32 victim surcharge.

However magistrates did not impose a football banning order.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Norwich is ‘collective work of art’ under threat from Anglia Square revamp, inquiry hears

Settling down to debate the future of Anglia Square, the planning inquiry gets underway at city hall, Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24