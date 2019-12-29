Search

Fan arrested after phone thrown on pitch during Norwich v Tottenham game

PUBLISHED: 10:46 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 29 December 2019

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates the goal that wasn't during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates the goal that wasn't during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Paul Chesterton

A football fan was arrested after a mobile phone was thrown on to the pitch at Carrow Road during Norwich City's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Norwich City Football Club has confirmed that the supporter was arrested at half-time after yesterday's (Saturday, December 28) incident.

The club has said it will be followed up on Monday morning to decide the punishment.

Referee Kevin Friend was seen to pick up an item from the pitch near the end of the second half of the Premier League clash.

It came not long after the controversy when Teemu Pukki's 'goal' was chalked off following a VAR check.

The club has not said whether the supporter was a Norwich City fan or a Tottenham fan, although it seemed to have been thrown from the River End side of the stadium.

Supporters have been banned by other clubs for throwing items on to pitches.

A Spurs fan, from Norwich, was handed a four year football banning order a year ago after throwing a banana skin at Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a "targeted gesture" with a "racial element".

And in 2005, a Liverpool fan was banned from football matches for three years after throwing his mobile phone on the pitch as Manchester United's Wayne Rooney celebrated a goal.

