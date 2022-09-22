Norfolk teen murderd by her father will 'never be forgotten'
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The family of a teenager who was run over and killed by her father have described her as a "deeply loved" daughter.
Lauren Malt, 19, was run over and killed by her father Nigel Malt, 45, in Leete Way, West Winch in January this year.
Malt has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 18 years before he is eligible for parole.
Lauren's family released a statement after he was sentenced which said: "Lauren was a beautiful young woman who was loved by many. She was fun, friendly, and caring with a real zest for life and would always go out of her way to help anyone.
"Lauren had many passions in life such as music, art, makeup and she loved spending time with her brother and sisters and taking selfies.
“She had so much to live for and had so many dreams which sadly she will never complete as her life was tragically taken from her in a most horrific way, at the hands of her father, someone who was supposed to love and protect her.
"This is something we all now have to try and live with.
“Whilst nothing will ever compensate for the loss of her life and the pain we are all suffering, I am very grateful that justice was done and a guilty verdict was passed.
"I would also like to thank all those who have helped and supported me and my family through this time, even in the toughest of times there still are some beautiful people in the world.”
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Holly Evans, said: “Lauren needlessly lost her life at the hands of her father, the very person who should protect her and keep her safe.
“This moment of rage had fatal consequences for Lauren and lifechanging ones for the rest of their family, who continue to grieve for her.
“There’s nothing that can bring Lauren back but the man responsible for her death has faced justice.
“Our thoughts remain with Lauren’s family and friends.”