Published: 2:41 PM September 14, 2021

Picture of Maureen Powley who died following a crash on the A47 near Wendling. - Credit: Picture by M.D Knight Photography and Film supplied by Norfolk Constabulary

The devastated family of a mother, grandmother and great grandmother killed in a crash on the A47 have said she will “always be missed”.

Maureen Powley, 83, from Swaffham, was a front seat passenger in a Vauxhall Astra being driven by her granddaughter which was struck by a VW Bora at Dereham Road, close to the junction with the A47 near Wendling.

Following the crash, which happened at about 2pm on July 8 last year, the victim was taken to hospital but despite treatment for her injuries she later died following a cardiac arrest.

Mrs Powley’s family have today released a heartfelt tribute to her.

The statement said: “Much loved wife to her late husband Kenny, to her four children Brian, Susan, Colin and Andrew.

“A grandmother and a great grandmother.

“She had many friends in her life who since her untimely death have been a great source of comfort.

“She was the oldest of three sisters and she will always be missed and in our thoughts.”

The statement, released by Norfolk Police, comes after Richard Hindry was jailed for 15 months last week after admitting causing death by careless driving.

Richard Hindry who was jailed for 15 months after admitting causing death by careless driving. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Hindry, the driver of the Bora, had been running late to get his son, nine, to a school event at the time of the crash.

Norwich Crown Court heard Hindry, who had a previous conviction for dangerous driving, was also convicted for speeding at 87mph on the A47 in January this year.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said prior to the crash Hindry had overtaken a car “at speed” before striking the rear of the Astra which had been waiting to exit the junction on the the A47.

Mr Renvoize said it was “quite clear this defendant was driving well in excess” of the 50mph speed limit at the time of the crash.

Jailing Hindry Judge Katharine Moore said he “had a history of poor driving” and been travelling “too quickly and without sufficient care” at the time of the fatal crash.

Hindry, of West End, Bradenham, near Dereham, who was disqualified from driving for five years and seven and a half months also admitted two offences of having defective tyres.