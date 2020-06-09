Search

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

PUBLISHED: 10:35 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 09 June 2020

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

The family of a man who fell to his death from a Norwich tower block have described him as a man who “lived his life to the fullest.”

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where Craig Stubbs fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David HannantFloral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where Craig Stubbs fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Police were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, following reports a man had fallen from the building on Friday evening.

The man, who has been named as 29-year-old Craig Stubbs, was treated for serious injuries after being found but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

A tribute has been released by the family of Mr Stubbs which said: “Craig our happy-go-lucky son, brother, uncle and father.

Police at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria PertusaPolice at Normandie Towers, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“You lived your life to the fullest with a spring in your step. Taken way too young and so soon.

“We love you and will be missed dearly. Love mum and close family.❤”

A Home Office post mortem examination, held on Sunday (June 7) to establish the cause of death proved inconclusive. Further tests will be carried out in due course.

The family statement released about Mr Stubbs, who is understood to have visited Normandie Tower to visit a friend, follows a tribute from a 51-year-old tower block resident.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “He came here regularly - his girlfriend knew a friend who lives in the block.

“He had been coming here for years. He was just a happy-go-lucky, lovely bloke. He was always smiling, happy, saying ‘how are you?’ He would help anyone out.

“He was just a friend, someone you would see coming in the building. He will be sorely missed.”

The woman described how she had been in on Friday evening, when she heard a noise before the fall.

She said: “There was just a weird noise about 7ish, I can’t really remember, it was around 6 or 7ish.

“I just heard a noise and thought ‘What’s that?’”

Bouquets of flowers have since been left at the scene in tribute to Mr Stubbs, which the woman said was “lovely to see”.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail as police continue investigations.

Information to police on 101, quoting incident number 375 of Friday, June 5.

