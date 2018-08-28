Search

‘We have to live our lives and do what we can do but its tragic’ - family still trying to come to terms with death of Norfolk athlete killed in crash

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 January 2019

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

The brother of a popular cyclist and runner who was killed in a crash in Swannington has described how his family are still struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Scene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter WalshScene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter Walsh

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road in Swannington, near Reepham, when he was involved in a crash with a grey Nissan Navara.

The well-known runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete, had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built, when he was killed on June 7.

Brother Jack, 43, said his family, including brother Dick, also 43, and mum Wai-Hing, of Gowing Road, Hellesdon, still missed him every day and came together last month at St Faith’s Crematorium on what would have been Sze-Ming’s 45th birthday.

He said: “We went to see him on his birthday (December 27). He would’ve been 45. It was just the three of us. We just had a get together. We had a chat with him and mum as well, It was sad and brought tears to our eyes. It was a day we just wanted to get through.”

He added: “We have to live our lives and do what we can do but its tragic.”

Jack said the family were still in contact with police over the ongoing investigation into the fatal crash.

He said: “Every day we’ve been trying to see if anything is progressing with it.”

The driver of the Nissan, a 55-year-old from the Reepham area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink-driving and has since been released under investigation.

Another man, in his 50s and from the Norwich area, believed to be the driver of a second vehicle involved in the incident, has also come forward.

He has been interviewed but the investigation continues.

Since the tragedy, Jack and his brother have “gone out running together” in Sze-Ming’s memory and as well as taking part in Catton Parkrun, and also did the Wymondham 10k on New Year’s Day.

Sze-Ming, from Drayton Wood Road, ran the Reepham Road-based chip shop which was renamed Caseys in honour of his father Kam who died in 2002.

Jack, whose family run the neighbouring Chung Hing Chinese restaurant, said the chip shop would re-open under new management later this year.

Information to police on 101.

