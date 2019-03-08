Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

The family of an adoring grandmother have spoken of their "huge shock" after she died in suspicious circumstances.

Linday Rainey was named by police as a suspected murder victim after she fell down the stairs at a house in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on Monday August 5.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.40pm, but she died two days later in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, as a result of head injuries.

A family statement paid tribute to the 60-year-old of Harley Road in the town.

It said: "Linda (Lin) was the much-loved mother of five children and grandmother to four grandchildren whom she adored.

"She was also a popular member of the community.

"Her death has come as a huge shock for us.

"As we struggle to come to terms with our loss we would request privacy at this difficult time."

Neighbours in Harley Road have also shared their sadness and shock, describing Ms Rainey as cheerful and bubbly, and a "happy go lucky" character.

Detectives have been given more time to question two people, both in their 50s, over her death after obtaining a warrant from Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 13.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In South Market Road people said there had been a flurry of police and forensic activity from Sunday morning.

A police car has been outside the house for several days.