Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Family tribute to much-loved mother of five as police continue to question murder suspect

PUBLISHED: 15:30 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 13 August 2019

Police have issued a family statement paying tribute to Linda Rainey Picture: Norfolk Police

Police have issued a family statement paying tribute to Linda Rainey Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

The family of an adoring grandmother have spoken of their "huge shock" after she died in suspicious circumstances.

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Linda Rainey was named by police as a suspected murder victim after she fell down the stairs at a house in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on Monday August 5.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.40pm, but she died two days later in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, as a result of head injuries.

A family statement paid tribute to the 60-year-old of Harley Road in the town.

It said: "Linda (Lin) was the much-loved mother of five children and grandmother to four grandchildren whom she adored.

"She was also a popular member of the community.

"Her death has come as a huge shock for us.

You may also want to watch:

"As we struggle to come to terms with our loss we would request privacy at this difficult time."

Neighbours in Harley Road have also shared their sadness and shock, describing Ms Rainey as cheerful and bubbly, and a "happy go lucky" character.

Detectives have been given more time to question two people, both in their 50s, over her death after obtaining a warrant from Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 13.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In South Market Road people said there had been a flurry of police and forensic activity from Sunday morning.

A police car has been outside the house for several days.

Related articles

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Two arrested in connection with woman’s death after fall down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists