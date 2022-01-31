The final insult. That is how the family of Gemma Marjoram - who was stabbed to death by her former husband - have described a Downing Street celebration during a national lockdown on June 19, 2020 - the same day she was killed.

The scene in Thorpe St Andrew where Gemma Marjoram was murdered by her former husband. - Credit: East Anglian News Service

The gathering is understood to be one of a number of events held at Number 10 while lockdown rules were in force and which are now being investigated by civil servant Sue Gray and by the Metropolitan Police.

It is alleged to have been arranged as a surprise for the prime minister by his then fiancee, Carrie Symonds, on the afternoon of his birthday, June 19, the date that Gemma, a 38-year-old mother-of-three was found with fatal injuries.

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London - Credit: PA

She was stabbed more than 20 times by her former partner at Northside House, a derelict former mental health hospital at Thorpe St Andrew.

He had said he wanted to talk to her, but instead confronted her about relationship issues and stabbed her in the back, neck and chest with two knives he had hidden in his socks.

Gemma Marjoram - Credit: Supplied

Today Gemma's family, including mother Linda and sisters Kimberly and Joanne, have issued a statement about the Downing Street party revelation, describing how it has traumatised them all over again.

In a statement released to this paper, the family, who are preparing for the publication of a 'domestic homicide review' into Gemma's death in the coming weeks, said: "So, we pushed ourselves through our second Christmas without Gemma.

"We were wishing January 2022 to hurry up and get here so that we could calm our hearts down a bit.

"We talked to each other about 2022 being our fight year…. We breathed a little relief after the year arrived and armed ourselves with plans to help us move forward.

"Hopefully the Domestic Homicide Review will be finalised this year which will be a positive step forward.

"However, our positivity was short-lived. The news of the government gatherings struck a mean cord with us as it probably did with all of those people that lost loved ones without being able to comfort them.

"The final insult was the alleged party that was held on the 19th June 2020. The day that Gemma was murdered.

"Yes, we know that no-one is responsible for this except the monster that carried it out.

"Gemma left the perpetrator in January 2020, her sister Kimberley gave birth to a son during lockdown 2020.

"Gemma only saw him through the window of Kimberley’s home due to the Covid restrictions.

"Gemma and Kim said they couldn’t wait for lockdown to be over so that she could finally have cuddles with new baby and get some family photos.

"Sadly, that time never came because we followed the rules.

"We were prevented from making memories whilst the government ignored the rules and held alleged parties.

"We are re-traumatised as we are propelled back to the 19th June 2020. We are propelled back to the memory of identifying Gemma’s body."

Calls are growing for Sue Gray's report on No 10 parties to be published in full as soon as possible.

Ms Gray had been expected to hand her report on alleged Covid-rule breaking to Boris Johnson last week but the Met Police have asked her to leave out key details to avoid prejudicing their own inquiries.

Mr Johnson has promised that Ms Gray's report will be published "in full", and the prime minister's spokesman has also said Mr Johnson does not believe he broke Covid laws.

In June last year, a year on from Gemma's murder, her family described how they were "forcing our minds to change focus from the horror, to beautiful memories we have of Gemma".

The family now want to "change the laws that have undermined our human rights in favour of perpetrators human rights" and are campaigning to remove the parental rights of murderers when they have killed the other parent of the children.