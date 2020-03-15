Father of stabbed teen relieved as three admit 'horrific' attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

The father of a man who was stabbed in a gang attack in Norwich has spoken of his family's relief that three people have now admitted their parts in the 'horrific' attack almost a year ago.

A 16-year-old boy, who has not been named and has since turned 17, was knifed following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton on March 22 last year.

Detectives arrested three boys, all then 17, in connection with the incident.

All three have now admitted their parts in the attack after a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court earlier this month.

Previously a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the teen victim and Adam Wright, of Newbegin Close, Norwich, now 18, previously admitted one offence of causing grievous bodily harm on the teen and assault occasioning a person actual bodily harm on a female.

All three defendants will now be sentenced at the crown court on March 25.

Speaking ahead of the sentencing the victim's father, who wants to remain anonymous, said: 'As a family we are relieved that it's all finally coming to an end and we can put it behind us.

'We're hoping the sentences the boys receive reflect the seriousness of the horrific crime they took part in, and hopefully deters other youngsters from running around thinking that use of weapons is acceptable in our society without repercussions.'

The victim, who hopes to join the Royal Marines, sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, His back and hand in the attack and spent a number of days in hospital before many months recovering at home.

His father said the teen's life has been 'affected massively' by the incident and has virtually stopped going out.

Earlier this year the victim's father described how his son's confidence was 'shot to bits'.

He said: 'Where he should be out enjoying himself...it's lost - it's been taken away from him.

'We've still got a long way to go with him - he's not the child he was. He's not the same person, he's so different. It's hard to see sometimes.'