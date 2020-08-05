Search

Advanced search

Caroline Flack’s mother was threatened with arrest over daughter’s treatment by prosecutors, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:38 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 05 August 2020

An inquest has been held into the death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. Miss Flack pictured at a book signing at WH Smith in Norwich in 2015. Picture Denise Bradley.

An inquest has been held into the death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. Miss Flack pictured at a book signing at WH Smith in Norwich in 2015. Picture Denise Bradley.

Archant

The mother of Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack was threatened with arrest for speaking out over the treatment of her daughter, an inquest has heard.

An inquest has been held into the death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.An inquest has been held into the death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

The 40-year-old former Love Island and X Factor star took her own life at her London flat on February 15.

Miss Flack, who grew up in Norfolk, had been due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, former tennis player and model Lewis Burton, in December.

She immediately stepped back from her forthcoming presenting duties following the allegations.

Her death came the day after being told the Crown Prosecution Service was pressing ahead with court action against her.

An inquest into her death, held before coroner Mary Hassell, resumed on Wednesday after it was initially opened and adjourned on February 19.

No members of Miss Flack’s family are present at the hearing in Poplar, east London, although her mother, Chris Flack, who lives in Norfolk, and twin sister Jody Flack are watching proceedings via videolink.

In a statement read out in court, Miss Flack’s mother, who could be seen wiping tears from her eyes, said: “I believe Caroline was seriously let down by the authorities and in particular the CPS for pursuing the case.

“I believe this was a show trial. I feel the prosecutor was unkind to Caroline and my family. I was threatened with arrest when I tried to speak.

“There was disputed evidence in court. The result of the media attention of this hearing forced Caroline to leave her home which she loved.

“Being well known should not allow special treatment, but should not allow making an example of someone.”

Miss Flack’s death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of her social media posts from December in which she urged people to “be kind”.

Her mother added: “An awful picture was sold to the press, Caroline was told not to speak while all the time her heart was breaking.

“She lost the job she worked so hard at. I was with her the weekend before her death, in her new flat.

“When I said goodbye to her that day I never thought it would be for the last time.”

MORE: Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Miss Flack’s twin sister Jody said in a written statement that her sister was “in a very anxious state of mind” before her death and said an ambulance had been called for her four times previously.

She said: “Heartbreak is something Caroline found extremely difficult.

“She attempted to take her own life the night before she appeared in court. I believe the shame... Was too much to deal with.”

She added: “Her life and reputation she worked hard to build was falling apart... Because of a false accusation. It was our belief it would not be happening to her if she wasn’t in the public eye.”

She said sections of the press were “hounding her” and had paid the neighbours to inform her on their movements.

Jody Flack said: “Caroline spent the last few months of her life hiding inside, scared of the abuse.

“Caroline seemed very sad the day before her death - she seemed to have lost her fight.”

Lewis Burton, Flack’s boyfriend with whom she had the argument which resulted in the court case, said in a written statement: “The last time he saw Caroline she was very upset, in fact devastated, she was not in a good place emotionally.

“Sometimes she talked about taking her own life when she was extremely upset.

“The media were constantly bashing her character, writing hurtful stories... Generally hounding her daily.

“What was worrying her most was the police case and losing her presenting job on Love Island, plus not being able to see me.”

It was not stated in court when Mr Burton last saw Miss Flack.

MORE: ‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Earlier the inquest heard that paramedic David O’Toole said he entered Miss Flack’s rented flat in Stoke Newington on February 15.

A post-mortem examination found no traces of alcohol, but the presence of zopiclone, used for insomnia, just above the therapeutic range. Diazepam was present in a therapeutic amount.

Pathologist Professor Michael Sheaff found Miss Flack died from hanging.

A statement read out from Tamsin Lewis, a psychiatrist and lifestyle medicine practitioner, said she had been contacted by Miss Flack’s personal assistant on December 17, 2019.

She said: “I was told that Caroline was in the middle of a media crisis and could not sleep. She was incredibly distressed and needed some sleeping aids. Prior to the message, I wasn’t aware who she was.

“I was escorted to her room - she was very distressed and tearful. She was scrolling the media reports on her phone.”

MORE: Final farewells to Caroline Flack at private funeral

Ms Lewis said Miss Flack had “a bandaged finger” following a fight with her boyfriend, “but said it was nothing more than a lover’s tiff, heightened by alcohol”.

She added: “I spent much of the time listening to her concerns about the current media storm, her relationships and her family.

“Her mood appeared low with a reactive effect, for example every time her phone notified her.

“She reported having panicky feelings all day... A sense of impending doom.”

She said Miss Flack did not say she had suicidal intent.

“She said she had been drinking excessively to numb herself,” Ms Lewis said.

“She said sleep had been impossible.”

The inquest continues.

• For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It will take your breath away’ - Wildlife reserve ‘unique to East Anglia‘ opens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve opened for its first tours on Monday, August 3. Picture: Andrew Waddison

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters spend more than six hours fighting hay blaze after suspected arson

Police appealing for witnesses after around 40 tonnes of hay bales set on fire. Picture: Ian Burt

Family catches a glimpse of rare bird along Norfolk coast

A rare hoopoe was spotted in Wighton, between Fakenham and Wells on the north Norfolk coast, by the Franklin family. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FRANKLIN FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after late-night factory blaze

Firefighters were called to a commercial building fire on Moulton Road in Tivetshall St Margaret, near Long Stratton. Picture: Google Street View

Crowdfunder for family getaway after dad of three, 34, diagnosed with cancer

David Nix and partner, Natalie Forman. Mr Nix was diagnosed with testicular cancer during lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson

Imogen, 10, diagnosed with rare condition during second leukaemia battle

Imogen Roe returned home to Norfolk after 100 days in isolation in hospital. Picture: Anna Dagless