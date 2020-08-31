Search

‘Complete nightmare’ - families slam ravers who partied in Thetford Forest

PUBLISHED: 12:44 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 31 August 2020

An illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Archant/Submitted.

An illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Archant/Submitted.

Archant/Submitted

Ravers who partied overnight in Thetford Forest have been slammed for disturbing families for miles around.

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

More than 500 people attended the unlicensed music event, which began in an isolated area of woodland at Lynford near English Heritage site, Grimes Graves, on Saturday (August 29) night.

Police from four different forces were involved in a “significant operation” to break up the party, eventually shutting it down at 6.30pm on Sunday evening after being pelted with bottles and cans by some revellers.

Meanwhile, people living in the surrounding area took to social media to complain about the “thumping” music which kept many awake throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.

The music was heard in towns and villages including Brandon, Weeting and Hockwold.

Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: ArchantPolice shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant

Mark Phillips, who lives on Boundary Close in Brandon, said the experience had been a “complete nightmare”.

“My partner was first woken up at 11pm on Saturday night, and our kids were up all night long,” he added. “We were awake until 8am on Sunday and I decided to take the kids out to Santon Downham, but there was police there too.

“This was not just one person being disturbed - it was entire towns and villages. Down here we all have children and we want to bring them up in a decent environment.

“When the music finally stopped on Sunday evening it was such a relief. I can understand people want to have fun, but where they did it was the outskirts of rural villages and a town.”

Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: ArchantPolice shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grimes Graves. Picture: Archant

“Not only that, but it’s a huge waste of police and taxpayers’ money. It is just so frustrating.”

Another Brandon resident, a father who did not want to be named, said his daughter had been severely affected as she suffers from epilepsy triggered by sleep deprivation.

“We were woken up at about 2-3am and at first I thought it was just music from a nearby house,” said the 31-year-old. “It soon became quite apparent it was a rave because the noise was ridiculous.

“We had a real nightmare and the street we’re on is full of families. I’m sure they all went through the same thing.

“Raves will always happen but people need to have some consideration for others.”

Under new laws allowing police to penalise those involved in illegal gatherings, five people were arrested following the rave and slapped with £100 fines.

The event’s organisers, who could receive a £10,000 penalty under the legislation, are yet to be identified.

