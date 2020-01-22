'I'll cut you': thug pulls 14-inch hunting knife on families

Two men who were with their children bravely tried to film an attacker on a mobile phone as he threatened to "stick" them with a 14-inch hunting knife.

The men were walking with their youngsters on Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth when Lukas Zilinskas, 20, shouted threats from an upstairs window, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said he then followed them onto the street and produced the knife from his waistband telling them he was going to cut them.

He said Zilinskas shouted: "I have a 14-inch hunting knife and will stick it in you."

Mr Ivory said the men were frightened and alarmed when they saw that Zilinksas, who they did not know, had come down and followed them onto the street.

He was seen to produce the knife from his waistband and shouted: "I cut you. I cut you."

Mr Ivory said one of the victims tried to film what was happening on his phone but before he could get much footage, Zilinkas quickly put the blade away and walked off.

He said that police were called and Zilinskas was arrested shortly afterwards.

Zilinskas of Victoria Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted having an offensive weapon on December 27 last year.

He also admitted another offence of having an offensive weapon, after he was one of a group which chased a gang of teenagers along the seafront while armed with a metal object. He also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Judge Andrew Shaw imposed a 28-month sentence in a young offenders' institution and said: "You are becoming a troubling young man as far as the courts are concerned."

He said that the Home Office would now consider whether to deport him.

David Stewart, for Zilinskas, said that the offence in which he had made threats with a hunting knife was "quite bizarre".

He said while on remand he had put his time to good use and has been attending classes in English.

He said Zilinskas accepted it would be his first taste of custody.