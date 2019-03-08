Search

Reward for stolen plaque ahead of heritage trail launch

PUBLISHED: 17:20 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 04 July 2019

The former site of the plaque at Gogg's Mill picnic area PICTURE: Archant

The former site of the plaque at Gogg's Mill picnic area PICTURE: Archant

Archant

One week before its opening, a plaque from Fakenham Heritage Trail has gone missing.

Another Heritage Trail plaque, outside The Crown in Fakenham PICTURE: ArchantAnother Heritage Trail plaque, outside The Crown in Fakenham PICTURE: Archant

Now a councillor is offering a reward for its return.

Fakenham town councillor George Acheson has spent 18 months organising the trail which was installed over the past few weeks. He said of the plaque: "Its scrap value is very, very small, and they cost a lot to manufacture.

"I'm personally offering £50 for its return, which is a lot more than its scrap value."

Fakenham town councillor George Acheson. Picture: Ian BurtFakenham town councillor George Acheson. Picture: Ian Burt

While there have recently been reports of vandalism in the area, Mr Acheson did not believe this was the case. He said: "I can't think this was an act of drunken vandalism, since this was securely glued and bolted onto its plinth. Whoever took it must have come equipped."

Students from Fakenham Academy are set to try out the trail ahead of its launch event next Thursday.

To claim the reward, contact Fakenham Town Council on 01328 853653.

