Fly tipper to pay £2,900 after dumping 'large amounts' of DIY waste

A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council Archant

A man has been ordered to pay £2,900 in compensation and legal costs after being found guilty of fly tipping "large amounts" of household, electrical and DIY waste in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) fined John Isaac McPhee of The Common, South Creake, for dumping the waste, which was from the Norwich area, onto farmland outside Fakenham.

The 36-year-old, who had offered to take the waste off a site for a fee, the council said, took the items and fly tipped them onto a farming company's land back in March 2017.

NNDC's enforcement team was able to trace the waste back to McPhee after the landlord of the Norwich address gave a witness statement which included the vehicle, registration, and a description of him as the man who stopped and offered to take the waste away.

You may also want to watch:

McPhee, who appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 7, admitted to knowingly causing or permitting the fly tip by being the registered owner of the vehicle witnessed taking the waste.

Nigel Lloyd, North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for environment, said: "Fly tipping will not be tolerated in north Norfolk and I hope this successful prosecution serves to warn people that we will actively pursue all cases of fly tipping in our district.

"North Norfolk is a beautiful place to live, the indiscriminate dumping of waste without any regard to our shared environment is totally unacceptable. I would urge anyone intending to use a third party to dispose of their waste to make sure they are a licensed waste carrier and to look to the SCRAP campaign for guidance."

In lieu of a fine, McPhee must pay £1,600 to a farming company affected by the incident and £1,300 in costs for NNDC's prosecuting, legal and investigative costs.

SCRAP is an initiative across Norfolk which reminds people to check their waste is being taken away for disposal by a licensed carrier.

These can be checked by asking for a waste carriers licence or searching the company name on the Environment Agency website. Incidents of fly tipping can be reported to the local council for investigation.