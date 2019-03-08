Search

Teenager and 25-year-old arrested following burglary

PUBLISHED: 23:36 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 23:37 11 March 2019

A man in breach of his bail conditions was arrested after an off-duty police officer spotted him. Picture: Archant

A teenager and a man in his 20s have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Fakenham over the weekend.

They have been arrested following a report of a burglary in the town at around 7pm on Sunday, March 10.

Police searched the area and arrested a 25-year-old Fakenham man and a 17-year-old.

Both have since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Police said anyone who thinks they may have information about the incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 347 of March 10th, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

