News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Warnings over 'counterfeit' Wonka bars for sale in Norfolk shops

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:34 PM April 2, 2022
A Willy Wonka chocolate bar

The FSA has issued a warning over fake Wonka bars which are for sale in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

A warning has been issued after reports that fake Wonka bars, which could be unsafe to eat, were being sold in Norfolk shops.

The Food Standards Association (FSA) said it was possible the chocolate bars - inspired by the film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - were being produced by unregistered businesses or individuals who could be contravening food hygiene laws.

Bars which have already been removed from sale by Norfolk Trading Standards have been found to contain allergic ingredients which are not listed on the packaging, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

The FSA’s warning comes after a sharp increase in reports of the counterfeit chocolate bars on sale over the past year.

Officials say any Wonka-branded chocolate which does not feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label is likely to be fake.

The FSA is continuing to investigate further reports alongside Norfolk Trading Standards. 

Anyone who has bought or seen the counterfeit bars on shelves or online are advised to raise the issue with the retailer and report the matter to Norfolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 08082231133.

More information on the investigation can be found here.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Yarmouth Road between Lidl and Roys where trollies blocked the road.

Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed westbound between the A17 in King's Lynn and the B198 in Wisbech.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it closed due to incidents caused by freezing weather

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing after paint was thrown over a vehicle in Mildenhall

Norwich Live News

Vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage to Roys store

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon