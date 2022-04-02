Warnings over 'counterfeit' Wonka bars for sale in Norfolk shops

The FSA has issued a warning over fake Wonka bars which are for sale in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

A warning has been issued after reports that fake Wonka bars, which could be unsafe to eat, were being sold in Norfolk shops.

The Food Standards Association (FSA) said it was possible the chocolate bars - inspired by the film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - were being produced by unregistered businesses or individuals who could be contravening food hygiene laws.

Bars which have already been removed from sale by Norfolk Trading Standards have been found to contain allergic ingredients which are not listed on the packaging, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

The FSA’s warning comes after a sharp increase in reports of the counterfeit chocolate bars on sale over the past year.

Officials say any Wonka-branded chocolate which does not feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label is likely to be fake.

The FSA is continuing to investigate further reports alongside Norfolk Trading Standards.

Anyone who has bought or seen the counterfeit bars on shelves or online are advised to raise the issue with the retailer and report the matter to Norfolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 08082231133.

More information on the investigation can be found here.