Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Warning issued about ‘fake winnings’ lottery scam in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:37 PM November 30, 2021
Man give credit card details on phone

People are being warned about advance fee lottery frauds in Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images

Lottery scam artists hoping to obtain bank details are targeting people in Norfolk.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of text messages and unsolicited calls telling people they have won a lottery prize. 

Recipients are told that an advance ‘fee’ is needed in order to transfer the winnings.

“Victims are commonly asked to pay these advance fees by purchasing gift cards and relaying codes to the fraudster,” said a trading standards spokesman. 

“In some instances, victims have reported being asked for personal and financial information in order to obtain their ‘winnings’.”

Some people are reported to have provided their bank details thinking they would be sent a small payment to verify the account. In reality, the scammers have used these details to withdraw money.

Anyone receiving one of these calls can contact trading standards through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.
 

Norfolk

