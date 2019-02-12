Driver with fake licence arrested and has car seized by Norwich police

Police in Norwich seized a driver’s car and arrested him after checks established that he was using a fake driving licence.

Norwich police said the man had been arrested for possessing false identity documents after checks with the DVLA confirmed the fake licence.

Police tweeted that it meant his insurance was void so they seized the vehicle.

The arrest was part of Operation Moonshot, which involves a team of officers using the latest technology and intelligence to hunt for criminals travelling around Norwich.

It was initially launched in West Norfolk in April 2016 as a six-month pilot scheme, but has been extended. It has been using automatic number plate recognition technology to disrupt criminal activity.