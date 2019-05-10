Norwich Gumtree sellers hit by buyer using fake bank notes

One of the fake bank notes used on the left, next to a real note (right). Photo: Adelaide Kemp Archant

Two sellers on website Gumtree have complained to police about a man buying goods off them with fake bank notes.

The man, who they describe as being in his late teens, contacted both of the women on Tuesday and visited their homes that evening.

He visited the first house on Pyehurn Mews, Thorpe Marriott, at 8pm where he bought an Apple Watch for £120.

The seller Adelaide Kemp said: "He didn't really speak. He just handed the money and went. As soon as he went I realised they were fake notes. We tried to use them at Asda and they wouldn't take them."

Ms Kemp, 20, posted her story on Facebook to warn others and another seller, Katherine Keating, got in touch with her.

The 26-year old said the same man visited her home on Cadge Road, Earlham, 30 minutes later at 8.30pm.

He paid her £120 in fake notes for an iPhone 7. She caught his image on CCTV which she has given to police.

Both women described the man as having light brown hair and stubble.

Police confirmed they were investigating.