'50 poonds' - Norwich hit by fake £50 notes with spelling error
Criminals have been buying items in Norwich with fake £50 notes – but there's an easy way to see whether your cash is real.
Norfolk Police said it had received eight separate reports of people using fake money to buy items in Norwich from sites like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree.
Officers have asked people to check notes when selling items for cash, as spelling mistakes have been spotted on the counterfeit notes.
Sergeant Graham Green said: "The fake notes that are being used to purchase items have a spelling error on them which says poonds instead of pounds. The notes also state that they are for TV and film purposes only.
"If you are thinking of selling items on these sites, we strongly urge that you look closely at the notes before handing over any items. It only takes a few seconds to check whether they are genuine or not.”
• Anyone with information regarding counterfeit currency should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
