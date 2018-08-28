Search

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

PUBLISHED: 07:52 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:52 22 December 2018

Police are appealing for information after an Audi A5 failed to stop for officers. A Norfolk police vehicle. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information after an Audi A5 failed to stop for officers.

A police car was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop during a late night incident.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team was attempting to stop an Audi A5 during the incident in Norwich at 9pm on Friday, December 21.

An appeal for information has been launched in posts on Twitter, with Sgt Chris Harris stating that “fortunately officers were uninjured.”

Sgt Harris and the NSRAPT team tweeted: “Audi A5 failed to stop for @NSRAPT last night about 9pm in #Norwich

“An @NorwichPoliceUK #OpMoonshotCity vehicle was hit by Audi during this, fortunately officers were uninjured.

“Any info please call 101 and quote NC-21122018-490.”

