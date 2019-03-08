Search

Factory manager loses licence after drink-driving on NDR

PUBLISHED: 16:17 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 03 September 2019

Stock image of the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A factory manager drove on a busy dual carriageway while twice over the drink-drive limit.

Margarita Jake, 33, of Brennan Bank tower on Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, lost her licence for three years after pleading guilty to drink-driving on the Broadland Northway, known as the Northern Distributor Road (NDR), near Hellesdon, on August 5.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 3 where she received her driving ban and a £417 fine.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said Jake was stopped by police officers to the east of the A140 junction "due to the manner of her driving".

She said: "The defendant was driving at 20mph on the second lane. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle."

A breath test revealed Jake had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The court heard the factory line manager had a previous conviction of drink-driving from 2017. She was disqualified from driving for two years.

Mitigating, Ian Fisher said Jake, who moved to Britain from Latvia nine years ago, had just discovered her husband of two years had been having an affair.

He said: "Her suspicions caused her to make investigations on social media. She made the fateful decision to get into a car and find him."

Mr Fisher added Jake had been drinking wine on her sofa before driving.

He said: "She was moved by emotion. She is deeply remorseful. She is very upset by it. She wasn't drinking with the intention of driving."

Mr Fisher added police officers stopped Jake because she was driving slowly.

Chairman of the bench, Mark Wallis-Fahy said: "It was an emotional reaction rather than a deliberate and negligent action."

