Search

Advanced search

Mother attacked ex-partner's new girlfriend in front of children

PUBLISHED: 14:44 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 26 November 2019

A factory worker was fined after assaulting a woman in Thetford. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A factory worker was fined after assaulting a woman in Thetford. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A mother has been fined after "seeing red" and attacking her former best friend in front of children.

Roberta Luzeckaite, 29, of St John's Way, Thetford, received the £205 fine at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 26 where she pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

It happened at 3.30pm on October 15 outside Pine Close Community Centre in Thetford after Luzeckaite had picked up her nine-year-old child from school.

The woman victim was with her two young children, also on the way home from school, at the time of the attack.

Prosecuting, Eleanor Sheerin said the victim fell to the ground, after being initially attacked by Luzeckaite, who punched and kicked her face and body.

She said: "The defendant explained this was due to a personal dispute. She saw the victim laughing and pointing at her which wound her up. She regrettably lost control due to her being emotional."

The court heard that the 35-year-old operative, who also has a two-year-old child, had recently finished her long-term relationship with her partner and father of her children because he had started-up a relationship with the victim, who used to be her best friend.

Mitigating, Sally Dale said Luzeckaite and her children had been forced out of her home she shared with her ex-partner.

Miss Dale said: "This defendant is not prone to violence. The level of provocation is very high but it does not excuse her actions. That is indicated by her guilty plea.

"Her partner and best friend of many years started up a relationship behind her back. She has found out about that and they have continued to flaunt it in her face.

"She has lost her best friend, her partner and her home."

She added that after seeing her former friend laughing at her, Luzeckaite "loses it and sees red in a way she has never done before".

Miss Dale said the single mother-of-two was hysterical after being arrested by police just before 6pm on October 15.

The court heard that Luzeckaite understood what she did was unacceptable, was remorseful and has learnt her lesson.

She was fined £133 and was ordered to pay costs of £40 and a £32 victim surcharge by chairman of the bench Darren Gilkes.

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Farmers ‘suffer in silence’ as figures mask true cost of fly-tipping

Defra's fly-tipping figures mask the hidden cost of the crime to private landowners and farmers, said rural insurers. Picture: Daniel Hickey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists