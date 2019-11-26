Mother attacked ex-partner's new girlfriend in front of children

A factory worker was fined after assaulting a woman in Thetford. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A mother has been fined after "seeing red" and attacking her former best friend in front of children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roberta Luzeckaite, 29, of St John's Way, Thetford, received the £205 fine at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 26 where she pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

It happened at 3.30pm on October 15 outside Pine Close Community Centre in Thetford after Luzeckaite had picked up her nine-year-old child from school.

The woman victim was with her two young children, also on the way home from school, at the time of the attack.

Prosecuting, Eleanor Sheerin said the victim fell to the ground, after being initially attacked by Luzeckaite, who punched and kicked her face and body.

She said: "The defendant explained this was due to a personal dispute. She saw the victim laughing and pointing at her which wound her up. She regrettably lost control due to her being emotional."

The court heard that the 35-year-old operative, who also has a two-year-old child, had recently finished her long-term relationship with her partner and father of her children because he had started-up a relationship with the victim, who used to be her best friend.

Mitigating, Sally Dale said Luzeckaite and her children had been forced out of her home she shared with her ex-partner.

Miss Dale said: "This defendant is not prone to violence. The level of provocation is very high but it does not excuse her actions. That is indicated by her guilty plea.

"Her partner and best friend of many years started up a relationship behind her back. She has found out about that and they have continued to flaunt it in her face.

"She has lost her best friend, her partner and her home."

She added that after seeing her former friend laughing at her, Luzeckaite "loses it and sees red in a way she has never done before".

Miss Dale said the single mother-of-two was hysterical after being arrested by police just before 6pm on October 15.

The court heard that Luzeckaite understood what she did was unacceptable, was remorseful and has learnt her lesson.

She was fined £133 and was ordered to pay costs of £40 and a £32 victim surcharge by chairman of the bench Darren Gilkes.