Man in 60s arrested following police pursuit of Jaguar

PUBLISHED: 10:41 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 03 April 2020

A man in his 60s from Eye was arrested after the driver of a Jaguar XF failed to stop for police. Picture: Archant

A man in his 60s from Eye was arrested after the driver of a Jaguar XF failed to stop for police. Picture: Archant

A man has been arrested after the driver of a Jaguar attempted to evade police before crashing into a wall.

At around 12.30pm on Tuesday, March 31, officers had cause to stop a man seen driving a black Jaguar XF in the Eye area.

The driver failed to stop and a brief chase took place which saw the Jaguar collide with a curb and badly damage its front wheel and axle.

A short time later the car crashed into a wall and the driver got out of the vehicle.

A man in his 60s, from the Eye area, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

