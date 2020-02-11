Search

Drunk driver caught after attempting to flee through farm

PUBLISHED: 11:08 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 11 February 2020

A driver was found to be three times over the drink drive limit after trying to evade police over farmland near Eye. Picture: Angela Sharpe

A motorist found to be three times over the limit tried to escape police by driving off road through a farm.

Officers attempted to stop a Toyota Yaris in Worlingworth, near Eye, at 1.15am on February 8.

However, the driver had other plans and refused to stop, driving up a grass bank past the police car as part of an attempt to make off.

The car was followed into a farmyard where the driver failed a breath test, blowing 135pc over the drink drive limit.

Arrested on suspicion of drink driving, the driver later blew 215pc or three times over the limit by the time he arrived in custody.

