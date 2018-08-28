Police pledge extra patrols after Norwich bomb threat found ‘not credible’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident.

Police have promised extra patrols in a Norwich street after swooping in the area following a bomb threat.

Officers were called shortly after 9am today (Friday) to Bluebell Road following reports of a man acting suspiciously and making threats.

A witness said the man had mentioned a bomb and made threats to a taxi driver, who called police.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. However, he has been deemed unfit to interview until further mental health assessments can be carried out.

There was a heavy police presence, including armed units, at the scene as specialist officers searched the cordoned-off areas.

But the cordon was lifted in the afternoon as police found the bomb threat “was not credible”, but they said they would be carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance.

Residents have been reacting to the incident, which saw the area cordoned off for more than three hours.

A 74-year-old, who did not want to be named, but who lives on Bluebell Road, just outside the cordon, said: “I didn’t see anything until our daughter rang me to say there was something going on.

“She phoned us up to say there was something about a bomb on Bluebell Road.

“We then looked out of the window and saw a police car and some tape across the road.”

Norwich policing commander, Supt Terry Lordan, said: “We were called to Bluebell Road at about 9am after members of the public reported seeing a man carrying a ruck sack who said he had a bomb.

“Threats of this nature are taken extremely seriously and a number of resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

“Following initial enquiries and searches carried out, it became clear this wasn’t a credible threat and the cordon was lifted.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“There will be visible police patrols around the area this afternoon to provide reassurance.”