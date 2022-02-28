Extra funding for specialist team amid rise in domestic abuse

Extra funding has been secured for a specialist team supporting victims of rape and sexual assault. - Credit: Getty Images

A specialist team supporting victims of rape and sexual assault are set to continue their vital work thanks to extra funding.

A grant of more than £100,000 has been awarded to Norfolk’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to help it meet increased demand and raise awareness amongst ‘hidden’ or ‘hard to reach’ victims.

Its team of independent sexual violence advocates (ISVAs) support victims of rape, attempted rape or serious sexual assault, whether it happened recently or in the past and whether the person supports police investigation or not.

Based at the Harbour Centre the team previously included 10 specialist workers but more were recruited in 2020 after a two-year grant was secured from the Ministry of Justice grant by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

This support has now been extended for a further year with the police commissioners office awarding £104,200 in total.

Norfolk’s PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “I am delighted to be able to award this extra funding to the Harbour Centre.

“The team work tirelessly to help all victims of sexual assault from across Norfolk and it is vital they have the right resources and specialists in place to continue such crucial work.”

Domestic abuse now makes up almost one in four of all incidents investigated by Norfolk police, with around 14,000 cases in the last 12 months.

As well as adding to the team’s capacity to meet demand for support, the additional specialist workers will target groups less likely to seek help, including those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups, people who have a disability, or members of the LGBT+ community.

Claire Scholes, SARC manager, said: "We look forward to continuing with more targeted one to one work with victims and survivors to ensure their voice is heard.

“This will allow us to tailor our service to ensure their needs are met and everyone has equal access to support."

Andy Coller, head of safeguarding for Norfolk Constabulary, said: “The importance of the work carried out by our team of ISVA’s in Norfolk to support victims of rape and serious sexual offences cannot be overstated.”

• For help and advice, please telephone the Harbour Centre's 24/7 helpline on 01603 276381 or email contact@theharbourcentre.co.uk