Windows were smashed at Barclays Bank in Norwich during an Extinction Rebellion protest in April last year - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Two women could stand trial next year accused of criminal damage after a window and a door of a bank in Norwich were smashed.

Extinction Rebellion members Amanda Fox, 51, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 70, have been charged with criminal damage to Barclays Bank at St James' Court, off Whitefriars, Norwich at about 7.10am on April 13 last year.

Police were called after a window and door were smashed with hammers while a sign reading "in case of climate emergency break glass" was stuck onto the broken window.

The case was listed for mention at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 15).

Neither Fox, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, or Parkhouse, of Vale Green, Norwich, attended the hearing but a potential date of August 2 next year was set for a possible trial set to last up to three days.