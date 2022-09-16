News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Trial date set for Extinction Rebellion members over bank damage

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2022
Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed windows at Barclays in Norwich

Windows were smashed at Barclays Bank in Norwich during an Extinction Rebellion protest in April last year - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Two women could stand trial next year accused of criminal damage after a window and a door of a bank in Norwich were smashed.

Extinction Rebellion members Amanda Fox, 51, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 70, have been charged with criminal damage to Barclays Bank at St James' Court, off Whitefriars, Norwich at about 7.10am on April 13 last year.

Police were called after a window and door were smashed with hammers while a sign reading "in case of climate emergency break glass" was stuck onto the broken window.

The case was listed for mention at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 15).

Neither Fox, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, or Parkhouse, of Vale Green, Norwich, attended the hearing but a potential date of August 2 next year was set for a possible trial set to last up to three days.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Crowds gather at the gates of Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II o

'Go back to Norfolk' - Police officer in row after anti-King sign warning

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

'Rollercoaster' racking denied permission by council

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Chantry Place shopping centre, Norwich

Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Naked Wines, Norwch, has seen a spike in revenue because of lockdown. Pic: Archant

Naked Wine director quits after just three weeks in the job

Derin Clark

person