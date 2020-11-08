Large police presence as teen’s climate protest on 100ft crane passes 24 hours

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh Archant

A teenage climate change protestor is still 100ft up a crane in Norwich - more than 24 hours after scaling it.

Photographs taken at the top of the Norwich crane which Alex Sidney climbed as part of an Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture: ALEX SIDNEY Photographs taken at the top of the Norwich crane which Alex Sidney climbed as part of an Extinction Rebellion protest. Picture: ALEX SIDNEY

As dawn broke today, four marked police cars, a fire engine from Earlham, a fire support unit and an ambulance incident response unit were still at the scene near the bridge on Duke Street.

Extinction Rebellion protester Alex Sidney, 17, a bike builder from Dereham, scaled the crane at about 4.20am on Saturday (November 7) carrying a sleeping bag, supplies and several banners promoting the climate protest group.

Speaking by phone yesterday the teenager vowed to stay put until he got “mild hypothermia”.

He said: “If I get arrested now or if I get arrested in nine hours the consequences will be the same so I might as well stay out for a bit longer.

Alex Sidney, Extinction Rebellion protester up the crane on the construction site in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Alex Sidney, Extinction Rebellion protester up the crane on the construction site in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“There’s no way I’m going to run away from this.”

The protester, who is on a gap year and lives in Dereham, scaled the crane early on Saturday morning carrying a sleeping bag, supplies and several banners promoting the climate protest group.

He said: “I’m up here to tell the government and the council to get up off their backsides and do something, because I’m worried about the climate.

“I’m desperate because there’s no easy fix, there’s no alternative, and my generation are the ones inheriting this planet - so I really want to try and not let it go to waste.”

Alex said he would remain on a gantry outside the crane’s cab for an “indefinite” time.

Despite overnight rain, he was true to his word, and the stand-off with police continues.

The teen, who said the event was planned a few days ago, said he had never been up as high as this on a crane before, adding it was quite a task getting up there with a really heavy bag.

They had arrived at the site shortly before 4am today expecting it to be difficult to access the site.

But he said there was no security and started climbing at about 4.20am.

He said it took “about 15 minutes” for him to get up there.

He said he had received “quite a lot of support” on social media.

Norwich Police were called to the scene just before 6.40am and have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Officers remain in attendance and have asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Alex said he has with him a sleeping bag, cushion, food, water, stove, basic tools and battery packs, along with his phone and a speaker for music.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich spokesman James Graham said the crane protest went ahead in place of a much larger demonstration which had to be postponed due to the national lockdown in England.

“The message, fundamentally is that while we know Covid is an immediate problem it does not trump the reality that our world is changing faster than the life on it, including us, can handle,” Mr Graham told PA.

“We need a radical change in the way we do things to change that, now.

“Yes, obviously working at height can be dangerous but in addition to the health and safety measures already in place on site to minimise the risk of accidents, Alex is a bright young man who is fully invested in his own safety.

“None of us want to see anyone getting hurt and we risk assessment all our actions beforehand.

“It was decided that this needed to be done as the risks of inaction on the climate and ecological emergency far outweigh any risks being taken by XR to curb inspire action.”

Mr Sidney has been posting on his Facebook page throughout the day, highlighting his cause and flagging up links to a previous story on our website.

Last month, he posted a photo of a flier about “non-violent civil disobedience” planned for November 7, by Extinction Rebellion Youth.