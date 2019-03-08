Climate protesters including city councillor to stand trial after denying charges

Six Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich outside Barclays bank. Picture: Norwich Extinction Rebellion Archant

Six members of the Norwich Extinction Rebellion branch will stand trial next year after denying charges related to protests in London earlier this year.

Norwich City councillor Jamie Osborn has a plea hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Pic: Jamie Osborn Norwich City councillor Jamie Osborn has a plea hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Pic: Jamie Osborn

The members, including city councillor Jamie Osborn, appeared at the City of Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where they answered charges of aggravated trespass in London.

The charges were brought following protests held during Extinction Rebellion's recent fortnight of action in London between October 7 and 19.

They relate to an incident on Monday, October 14, the beginning of the second week of widespread protests in the capital organised by the group.

It saw Osborn superglue himself to the street outside Barclays Bank's headquarters in Canary Wharf where he, and six others were arrested for aggravated trespass and failing to leave when prompted.

Extinction Rebellion activist Jenn Parkhouse, from Norwich, has been campaigning on environmental issues for more than 20 years. Picture: Jenn Parkhouse Extinction Rebellion activist Jenn Parkhouse, from Norwich, has been campaigning on environmental issues for more than 20 years. Picture: Jenn Parkhouse

Six members of the Norwich branch appeared in court on Tuesday, November 12, along with one member of the Cambridge branch of the environmental activist group.

They were:

- Nicholas Bradley, 58 and of Cliff Road, Cromer

- Rosie Bradley, 30 and of Cliff Road, Cromer

Extinction Rebellion Norwich member Hayley Pinto Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Extinction Rebellion Norwich member Hayley Pinto Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

- Christopher Ford, 42 and of Carlton Way, Cambridge

- Jamie Osborn, 25 and of Rosary Road, Norwich

- Jennifer Parkhouse, 67 and of Vale Green, Norwich

Nick Bradley, one of the six Extinction Rebellion Norwich members who will stand trial next year Pic: Nick Bradley Nick Bradley, one of the six Extinction Rebellion Norwich members who will stand trial next year Pic: Nick Bradley

- Victoria Penn, 38 and of Maida Vale, Norwich

- Hayley Pinto, 51 and of Norwich Road, Marsham

All seven pleaded not guilty to the charges and will stand trial in the same court on March 2 and 3, 2020.

A previous bail condition ahead of the hearing prohibited Osborn, who represents the Green Party in the Mancroft ward, from purchasing and carrying any kind of adhesive.

However, there were no bail conditions imposed following this hearing.

Writing on Twitter, Osborn said: "We're out of court and have a trial date set for 2-3 March. One advantage is that it's unconditional bail, so I am now allowed to buy and carry glue again."

The Extinction Rebellion movement saw widespread protests held in the capital over two weeks in October, calling on the government to make combatting climate change a greater priority.

The Norwich branch of the movement has grown to become one of the largest branches in the country.